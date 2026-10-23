Kolkata stampede: Chorbagan Durga Puja treasurer held over ‘pandal collapsing’ announcement

The treasurer of the Chorbagan Durga Puja committee has been arrested for allegedly triggering panic among revellers by announcing that part of the pandal was collapsing, leading to a stampede that claimed 19 lives last week, police said on Friday.

Sanjib Raha, alias Sentu, was initially detained at a hideout in Nadia district on Thursday before being arrested following hours of questioning, a senior police officer said.

“There were two persons making announcements at the Chorbagan Durga Puja. He was one of them. He had been absconding since the incident occurred on the evening of October 17. We initially detained him in Nadia and then arrested him after hours of questioning,” the officer said.

At least 19 people were killed and 25 others injured in the stampede at the Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata after a surge in the crowd amid rain.

The two individuals who made announcements at the pandal on Maha Saptami were identified through CCTV footage, the officer said.