Bengal fire department issues notices to three Kolkata Durga Puja committees over safety lapses

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Department has issued notices to three prominent Durga Puja committees in south Kolkata over alleged shortcomings in fire safety arrangements, following a stampede at the Chorbagan pandal that claimed 19 lives, officials said on Monday.

The notices were issued to Chetla Agrani, Ballygunge Cultural Association and Tridhara Sammilani after a high-level fire services team inspected major pandals and identified deficiencies in their safety arrangements, they said.

On Sunday, the fire services authorities directed the immediate removal of unauthorised temporary commercial structures and hazardous stalls set up near the pandals. They cited serious fire safety concerns, particularly the presence of LPG cylinders near structures made of highly inflammable materials.

During the inspections, officials also emphasised the need for adequate lighting and ventilation inside the pandals to eliminate dark spots, improve visibility and facilitate crowd management.

The authorities further called for the installation of sufficient fans and air-conditioning units to improve ventilation and prevent overcrowding and suffocating conditions.