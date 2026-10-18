Kolkata stampede casts shadow over Durga Puja as Bengal orders safety overhaul

The second day of Durga Puja was overshadowed by the previous night's stampede in Kolkata that killed 19 people, including a seven-year-old child. As bereaved families collected bodies from morgues, the state government announced sweeping safety measures, with a high-level committee inspecting compliance at major puja pandals.

Police arrested seven people, including office-bearers of the Chorbagan Durga Puja committee, in connection with the stampede. Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled his scheduled puja engagements and visited 14 injured people undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The tragedy triggered a political blame game between the ruling BJP and the Mamata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress, with both sides trading accusations over accountability for one of the deadliest incidents to mar the city's festivities.

The seven arrested, including the puja committee's general secretary and vice-president, were produced in court. Police have registered a suo motu case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Amid concerns over crowd management, police deployment and alleged negligence by the Chorbagan puja organisers, investigators were examining the arrangements at the venue, the role of the organisers and possible lapses by personnel deployed there, officials said.

The state government decided to deploy nine IPS officers experienced in managing Durga Puja crowds to handle the festive rush in Kolkata.