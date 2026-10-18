Kolkata Durga Puja stampede toll rises to 19; seven arrested, Amit Shah visits injured

KOLKATA: The death toll in Saturday evening’s stampede at a community Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata has risen to 19, following reports of two more deaths. Twenty-five others were injured in the stampede, following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening.

West Bengal Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee on Sunday said the post-mortem examination of more than half of the 19 deceased has been completed. He said all the 25 injured are in stable condition. They are being treated at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital and Apollo Hospital.

"The post-mortem of more than half of the bodies has been completed," Mukherjee told reporters at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

He added that out of the 19 dead, 13 were women and two boys aged five and 13. Among the dead are two persons from neighbouring Bihar.

Mukherjee said that arrangements are being made to send the bodies of the two deceased to their native places. "The bodies will be sent in air-conditioned hearse vans with police escort," Mukherjee said.

In connection with the incident, Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested seven people over the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity pandal, which also left 25 others injured.

According to Kolkata Police, those arrested include Raj Kumar Sewda, alias Raja (48), the puja committee’s secretary; Santanu Dubey (55), its vice-president; and Biplab Mukherjee, alias Joy (48), who was involved in constructing a bamboo structure.

The other arrested persons have been identified as Koushik Saha (53), who was responsible for crowd management and checking VIP passes; Pintu Dey (51), who was involved in crowd management; and Suman Chakraborty (30) and Rajesh Pal (29), who were working as private security supervisors.

Kolkata Police has registered a suo motu case under Sections 105, 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the organisers and others. Police said the case was registered on Saturday night and that 14 people had been detained for questioning.