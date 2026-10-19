'Spectacle over safety?': Mamata-led TMC questions award to pandal where 19 died in stampede

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Monday questioned whether spectacle had been prioritised over public safety in awarding the 'Best of the Best Durga Puja' to Chorbagan Sarbojonin, where 19 people died in a stampede.

The ‘Serar Sera-3’ (Best of the Best) Devi Durga Samman 2026 was conferred on Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durgotsav Samity by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department in association with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

In a social media post, the party questioned the recognition given to the puja, which had also won awards for best lighting, best pandal and best environment-friendly puja.

"The CM blamed the theme and low lighting for the problems faced by visitors. Yet the same Puja was recognised for Best Lighting, Best Pandal and Best Environment-Friendly Puja," it said.

"So, what exactly was being judged? Spectacle over safety? Awards over accountability," the party asked, adding, "When a Puja is celebrated as the best, who takes responsibility when public safety fails?.

The stampede occurred on Saturday evening during Saptami, killing 19 people and injuring 25 others.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari urged organisers of theme-based Durga Pujas to ensure adequate lighting at venues and provide sufficient entry and exit gates for visitors.

"Many pandals are dimly lit in the name of theme puja," he said, asking organisers to follow the advice of the authorities.