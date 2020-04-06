STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai's Wockhardt hospital shut as 29 health workers test positive for COVID-19

More than 20 nurses, and three doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 in a hospital in Mumbai which recently turned into a coronavirus hotspot. 

Published: 06th April 2020 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Members of a humanitarian aid agency disinfect Ibn Sina hospital as prevention against coronavirus in the city of Idlib, Syria, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

For representational purposes (File photo| AP)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: The Wockhardt Hospital here was declared a containment zone on Monday after some staff members at the hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

According to NDTV, 26 nurses and three doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital in Mumbai which recently turned into a coronavirus hotspot. 

A probe team has set out to investigate how the virus has broken out in a medical set up. The hospital will be shut temporarily, halting all entry and exit from the facility until the patients test negative, a civic official told Time of India.

With more than 30 cases, the hospital itself has more number of infection than most city wards. 

As many as 13 COVID-19 patients died in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the number of such victims in the state to 45, a health department official said.

As of April 5, in Maharashtra, there were a total of 748 COVID-19 positive patients. Out of which, Mumbai recorded the highest with 433 coronavirus positive patients.

As per BMC data, more number of coronavirus positive patients were reported in the upscale areas of Malabar Hills, Peddar road, Worli and Dadar.

The coronavirus positive patients numbers are also increasing in the slum pockets like Dharavi, Kurla, Byculla, Andheri, Malad Malwani, Mulund, Ghatkopar etc.

With an increase of 490 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's positive cases crossed the 4,000 mark, mounting to 4,067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

There are 3,666 active cases across in India so far, while 292 people have been cured or discharged or have migrated. Till date, 109 deaths have been reported in the country. 

With inputs from ANI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Wockdhardt hospital COVID 19 mumbai Mumbai coronavirus epicentre Mumbai COVID-19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp