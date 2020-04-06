Mumbai's Wockhardt hospital shut as 29 health workers test positive for COVID-19

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: The Wockhardt Hospital here was declared a containment zone on Monday after some staff members at the hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

According to NDTV, 26 nurses and three doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital in Mumbai which recently turned into a coronavirus hotspot.

A probe team has set out to investigate how the virus has broken out in a medical set up. The hospital will be shut temporarily, halting all entry and exit from the facility until the patients test negative, a civic official told Time of India.

With more than 30 cases, the hospital itself has more number of infection than most city wards.

As many as 13 COVID-19 patients died in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the number of such victims in the state to 45, a health department official said.

As of April 5, in Maharashtra, there were a total of 748 COVID-19 positive patients. Out of which, Mumbai recorded the highest with 433 coronavirus positive patients.

As per BMC data, more number of coronavirus positive patients were reported in the upscale areas of Malabar Hills, Peddar road, Worli and Dadar.

The coronavirus positive patients numbers are also increasing in the slum pockets like Dharavi, Kurla, Byculla, Andheri, Malad Malwani, Mulund, Ghatkopar etc.

With an increase of 490 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's positive cases crossed the 4,000 mark, mounting to 4,067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

There are 3,666 active cases across in India so far, while 292 people have been cured or discharged or have migrated. Till date, 109 deaths have been reported in the country.

