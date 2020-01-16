Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai sex racket bust: Police hunt for Bollywood casting director's associates

Besides nabbing the accused, identified as Navinkumar P. Arya, 32, the SSB also 'rescued' two junior artistes aged 18 and 25 for their alleged involvement in the racket.

Published: 16th January 2020 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Police Sexual Harassment

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police are on the lookout for two associates of a smalltime Bollywood casting director who was arrested by the Social Service Branch on Wednesday on alleged charges of running a sex-racket, an official said here on Thursday.

Besides nabbing the accused, identified as Navinkumar P. Arya, 32, the SSB also 'rescued' two junior artistes aged 18 and 25 for their alleged involvement in the racket.

"We are making efforts to trace out two other associates of Arya, identified as Vijay and Ajay Sharma, who are still absconding, which would help unravel the actual ramifications of the scandal," said an investigation officer.

ALSO READ: Bollywood actress, model arrested as Mumbai cops bust sex racket in plush hotel

Preliminary investigations revealed that Arya, along with the duo had been running the sex-racket by supplying women for Rs 60,000 to various prominent personalities in Bollywood and glamour industry, besides customers in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata.

SSB Inspector Sandesh Rewale yesterday said that the high-profile was busted and nabbed Arya red-handed when he walked into a police trap laid for him in the posh Seven Bungalows locality of Andheri west.

A decoy customer, acting on behalf of the police, contacted Arya who promised to send him two girls working in the film and glamour industry, and demanded Rs 60,000 for each, besides a confirmed hotel booking.

When Arya reached the spot at Seven Bungalows and disclosed his identity, the SSB team arrested him, and the two women were rescued after recording their statements.

Though the extent of the spread of the racket is being probed, police are also trying to ascertain how many victims were lured by the trio of Arya, Vijay and Ajay into the racket.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai sex racket Mumbai prostitution racket Casting director arrested
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp