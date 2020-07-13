STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai logs COVID-19 recovery rate of 70 per cent; tally reaches 93,894 in city

In another positive indicator, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases improved to 51 days in the last seven days while the average growth rate of cases has fallen to 1.36 per cent from 1.68 per cent o

Published: 13th July 2020 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a good news for Mumbaikars amidst COVID-19 gloom, the case recovery rate in the city has risen to 70 per cent now from the 50 per cent recorded on June 22, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Monday.

In another positive indicator, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases improved to 51 days in the last seven days while the average growth rate of cases has fallen to 1.36 per cent from 1.68 per cent of July 1.

The doubling rate stood at 42 days as on July 1.

The city reported 1,174 new cases on Monday and 47 deaths, taking the total case count to 93,894 and fatalities to 5,332, the civic body said.

The number of the recovered cases has gone up by 750 to 65,622 while the number of active cases now stands at 22,939.

A total of 934 new suspected patients have been admitted to hospitals, the civic body said.

Due to various steps taken to contain the spread of the virus, the daily average number of COVID-19 cases has decreased to 1,200 per day from earlier 1,400, it said.

The BMC said the coronavirus case recovery rate stood at 50 per cent on June 22 when it launched "mission zero" under a rapid action plan to containthe transmission.

This rate improved to 57 per cent on July 1 and then to 70 per cent, it said.

The BMC said 10,130 beds out of 22,756 beds available at various COVID-19 care hospitals and COVID-19 care facilities are now vacant.

The civic body also claimed to have improved the daily number of COVID-19 tests to 6,000 from 4,000.

