STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

13 new coronavirus cases in Dharavi, tally rises to 2,428; active cases only 99

Last week, the World Health Organisation had praised the BMC's efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Dharavi.

Published: 16th July 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a swab test of a woman during a free medical checkup in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

A health worker takes a swab test of a woman during a free medical checkup in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area rose to 2,428 with 13 new patients being reported on Thursday, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The civic body has stopped disclosing the number of deaths in the area, considered to be Asia's largest slum.

The area has only 99 active COVID-19 cases at present as 2,080 patients have been discharged after recovery, the official said.

​ALSO READ | Maharashtra govt wants to implement 'Dharavi model' at local blocks to win COVID-19 battle  

Dharavi is spread over 2.5 sq km and has a population of around 6.5 lakh, most of them living in congested tenements.

Last week, the World Health Organisation had praised the BMC's efforts to contain the spread of the virus in Dharavi.

Meanwhile, in nearby Dadar and Mahim areas, which are part of the same G-north ward, 39 and 26 new cases were found on Thursday, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Death Toll Dharavi
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
International Flights to USA, France to resume through air bubbles
Twitter (Photo | AP)
How were Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others hacked?
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp