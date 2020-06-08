COVID-19: Maharashtra surpasses China as state tally nears 86,000; more buses to hit Mumbai roads from Monday

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 85,975 on Sunday with 3,007 new cases while the fatality count mounted by 91, including 61 deaths in Mumbai, to 3,060, state Health department said.

The recovery rate for Maharashtra, which has the highest case load in the country, now slightly increased from 45.06 per cent to 45.72 per cent on Sunday.

The fatality rate stood at 3.55 per cent, an official statement said.

A total of 1,924 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 39,314, it said.

The state now has 43,591 active cases, it said, adding that a total of 5,51,647 samples have been tested so far.

"Of the 91 deaths being recorded, 31 fatalities had occurred in the last two days while the rest (60) during April 13 to June 4," it said.

Of the 91 deaths reported on Sunday, 71 were from the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) area including 61 in Mumbai, it said.

The deceased included a resident of West Bengal who died in Mumbai during treatment.

Of the total 85,975 cases in the state, Mumbai now accounts for 48,774 cases and 1,638 deaths.

Currently, 5,58,463 people are placed under home quarantine and 28,504 in institutional quarantine across Maharashtra.

The number of beds available in quarantine institutions is 77,654, as per the statement.

The number of containment zones is 3,654.

ALSO READ | Bouquet after brickbat as Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The bulk of 64,714 cases have been reported from MMR which includes Mumbai city.

MMR has reported 2,064 fatalities, the statement said.

In Malegaon city in Nashik district, the number of cases stood at 834 with 68 deaths, it said.

Pune city has reported 8,388 cases and 377 fatalities so far.

The case tally for Solapur city is 1,255 with 98 deaths, it said.

Aurangabad city has reported 1,918 cases and 90 deaths, the Health department said.

Kolhapur division now has 1,264 COVID-19 cases with 22 deaths.

The number of cases in Aurangabad division is 2,444 and 99 fatalities.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra government asks employees to attend work from Monday or face pay cut

Latur division has recorded 485 cases and 15 deaths so far while Akola has 1,328 cases and 61 deaths, the health department said.

The number of cases in the Nagpur division is 939 with 12 deaths.

A total of 72 people from outside Maharashtra are being treated in the state while 19 deaths have been reported.

COVID tally in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 85,975, recoveries 39,314, deaths 3,060, active cases 43,591, people tested 5,51,647.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) will start operating 250 more buses in Mumbai in addition to 1,800 from Monday, an official said on Sunday.

Now, employees of government, private sectors as well as those who are self-employed can also travel in these buses, he said.

The state government recently allowed inter-district movement of people within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) without any passes.

The government had earlier announced phase-wise reopening of the economy and public activities under 'Mission Begin Again' though the lockdown remains in force till June 30.

BEST PRO Manoj Varade said the frequency of buses will be increased if demand rises in the coming days.

"As of now, we are running buses on 81 routes. We will add more buses from Monday. Only 30 people--25 sitting and five standing--will be allowed to travel in a bus with proper social distancing," he said.

BEST had suspended its bus services on March 25.

"So far, only those people who were engaged in essential services and health workers were allowed to travel in BEST buses, but now self-employed people can also travel," Varade said.