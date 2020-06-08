STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

COVID-19: Maharashtra surpasses China as state tally nears 86,000; more buses to hit Mumbai roads from Monday

The recovery rate for the state, which has the highest case load in the country, now slightly increased from 45.06 per cent to 45.72 per cent on Sunday.

Published: 08th June 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Volunteers conduct thermal screening at Dharavi during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai Sunday June 7 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 85,975 on Sunday with 3,007 new cases while the fatality count mounted by 91, including 61 deaths in Mumbai, to 3,060, state Health department said.

The recovery rate for Maharashtra, which has the highest case load in the country, now slightly increased from 45.06 per cent to 45.72 per cent on Sunday.

The fatality rate stood at 3.55 per cent, an official statement said.

A total of 1,924 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 39,314, it said.

The state now has 43,591 active cases, it said, adding that a total of 5,51,647 samples have been tested so far.

"Of the 91 deaths being recorded, 31 fatalities had occurred in the last two days while the rest (60) during April 13 to June 4," it said.

Of the 91 deaths reported on Sunday, 71 were from the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) area including 61 in Mumbai, it said.

The deceased included a resident of West Bengal who died in Mumbai during treatment.

Of the total 85,975 cases in the state, Mumbai now accounts for 48,774 cases and 1,638 deaths.

Currently, 5,58,463 people are placed under home quarantine and 28,504 in institutional quarantine across Maharashtra.

The number of beds available in quarantine institutions is 77,654, as per the statement.

The number of containment zones is 3,654.

ALSO READ | Bouquet after brickbat as Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The bulk of 64,714 cases have been reported from MMR which includes Mumbai city.

MMR has reported 2,064 fatalities, the statement said.

In Malegaon city in Nashik district, the number of cases stood at 834 with 68 deaths, it said.

Pune city has reported 8,388 cases and 377 fatalities so far.

The case tally for Solapur city is 1,255 with 98 deaths, it said.

Aurangabad city has reported 1,918 cases and 90 deaths, the Health department said.

Kolhapur division now has 1,264 COVID-19 cases with 22 deaths.

The number of cases in Aurangabad division is 2,444 and 99 fatalities.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra government asks employees to attend work from Monday or face pay cut

Latur division has recorded 485 cases and 15 deaths so far while Akola has 1,328 cases and 61 deaths, the health department said.

The number of cases in the Nagpur division is 939 with 12 deaths.

A total of 72 people from outside Maharashtra are being treated in the state while 19 deaths have been reported.

COVID tally in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 85,975, recoveries 39,314, deaths 3,060, active cases 43,591, people tested 5,51,647.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) will start operating 250 more buses in Mumbai in addition to 1,800 from Monday, an official said on Sunday.

Now, employees of government, private sectors as well as those who are self-employed can also travel in these buses, he said.

The state government recently allowed inter-district movement of people within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) without any passes.

The government had earlier announced phase-wise reopening of the economy and public activities under 'Mission Begin Again' though the lockdown remains in force till June 30.

BEST PRO Manoj Varade said the frequency of buses will be increased if demand rises in the coming days.

"As of now, we are running buses on 81 routes. We will add more buses from Monday. Only 30 people--25 sitting and five standing--will be allowed to travel in a bus with proper social distancing," he said.

BEST had suspended its bus services on March 25.

"So far, only those people who were engaged in essential services and health workers were allowed to travel in BEST buses, but now self-employed people can also travel," Varade said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp