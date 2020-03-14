STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 19; cinema halls, gymnasiums asked to shut

Ten of the coronavirus positive cases in the state are in Pune, four in Mumbai, three in Nagpur, and one each in Thane and Ahmednagar.
 

Published: 14th March 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, coronavirus school

Schoolchildren wear masks in view of coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With two more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the number of infected individuals in the state has gone up to 19, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

The two new cases were reported from Mumbai and Ahmednagar, he said.

"The number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 19 after one case each was reported from Mumbai and Ahmednagar on Friday," Tope told reporters outside the state legislature complex here.

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Second death reported, total cases 88, Indian embassy in US issues advisory to students

Ten of the coronavirus positive cases in the state are in Pune, four in Mumbai, three in Nagpur, and one each in Thane and Ahmednagar.

A health department official said, "Till Friday evening, the number of persons who tested positive for coronavirus was 17. But the test reports of two more persons came late at night. As they were found positive, the count of infected persons rose to 19."

ALSO READ: Delhi government-run homeopathic hospital adds isolation beds for suspected coronavirus cases

The person in Ahmednagar had recently returned from Dubai. As he showed symptoms of coronavirus infection, his blood sample was sent for testing, which confirmed late Friday night that he is coronavirus positive," he added.

In the wake of coronavirus scare, the state government had on Friday ordered closure of cinema theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pools and public parks in cities of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 30.

The government also invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 to tackle the virus outbreak.

As announced by the government on Friday, schools and colleges in Pune and its neighbouring twin industrial towns of Pimpri and Chinchwad will remain shut till further orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus in India Coronavirus death toll
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp