1001 infected, eight dead: Maharashtra police's COVID-19 battle within the battle

The high number of infections among cops has become a matter of concern and some fear it can demoralise the police force. 

Published: 14th May 2020 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Eight police officers have succumbed to COVID-19 and 1001 have been infected with the virus in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh revealed this in a tweet. The Minister also shared the fact that 211 police officers have been cured and discharged.

The high number of infections among cops has become a matter of concern and some fear it can demoralise the police force. 

The Mumbai police had already issued an order asking cops who have comorbid conditions and also those who are more than 55 years old to skip coming to work.

To boost morale, the Chief Minister and other ministers on social media welcomed the 29 police officers who were cured and who resumed duties.

ALSO READ | Uddhav Thackeray owns properties worth Rs 143 crore but has no vehicle registered against his name 

With more cops testing COVID-19 positive and a with a need to give them a break, Maharashtra home minister Deshmukh had sought the deployment of 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Maharashtra. 

The central government immediately sent four companies of the Rapid Action Force to help maintain law and order ahead of Eid during the lockdown.

"Besides, the arrival of central force will help to make up for the absence of those cops who tested COVID-19 positive. We will give rest to other police officers in a phased manner. The state and centre should work together during this pandemic," said home minister Anil Deshmukh.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, eight others elected unopposed to Council
 
He noted that "770 people have been arrested in connection with assaults on 218 policemen. 72 cops got injured in the incident." 

"3.12 lakh people are quarantined while 669 were found violating the quarantine. The Maharashtra government is running 4450 relief shelters for 3.81 lakh migrant workers," the home minister added.

