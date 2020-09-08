STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai Police transfers case registered by Rhea Chakraborty against Sushant's sister, others to CBI

Chakraborty had filed a complaint before Mumbai Police requesting that a FIR be registered against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi's RML Hospital.

Published: 08th September 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Rhea Chakraborty arrives at NCB office for questioning in connection with the death by suicide case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The case filed on the complaint of actor Rhea Chakraborty had been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as per the orders by the Supreme Court, according to the Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

"As per the complaint of Rhea Chakraborty, a case had been registered at Bandra police station under sections of IPC, and NDPS Act. In line with the orders by the Supreme Court of India, the case has been transferred to the CBI for further investigation," Mumbai Police spokesperson N Ambika said.

Chakraborty had filed a complaint before Mumbai Police requesting that a FIR be registered against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of RML Hospital, Delhi and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

In her complaint to the Sr Inspector of Bandra police station, Chakraborty stated that Priyanka Singh had sent Rajput a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he "appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law."

ALSO READ| Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB for third day in row

Meanwhile, Chakraborty arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for further questioning for the third consecutive day in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Yesterday, after her questioning concluded Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy Director-General, NCB had said, "Rhea Chakraborty has been sent back to her home. She has been called back tomorrow, the interrogation will continue."

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rhea Chakraborty CBI Supreme Court Mumbai police Sushant Singh Rajput Justice for SSR
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp