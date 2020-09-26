STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Police warn media vehicles against car-chasing 'celebs' summoned by NCB

DCP Sangramsingh Nishandar warned the media against chasing any vehicles and threatened to seize the vehicles and take action against the drivers of those vehicles.

Published: 26th September 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

(From left) Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at the NCB office for questioning in a drug probe

(From left) Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at the NCB office for questioning in a drug probe. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police on Saturday warned media vehicles against pursuing vehicles of celebs who are being summoned for the drugs probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau. In a stern statement, DCP (Zone I) Sangramsingh Nishandar said that today (September 26), the police observed several media vehicles "chasing" people called for the NCB inquiry.

"This afternoon, we saw some mediapersons chasing the vehicles from the rear, front, sides, getting off their vehicles, posing great risk to themselves, the people in the vehicles and also the common persons. We will not tolerate this anymore," said Nishandar.

He warned the media against chasing any vehicles henceforth but if anyone was found violating it, he threatened to seize the vehicles and take action against the drivers of those vehicles. In the past couple of months, since the probe into the death case of the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there have been many such 'road chases' by some media-vehicles.

They included celebs like Rhea Chakraborty, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and several others called in connection with the drug angle probe into the Sushant case. Hot-tempered arguments and even scuffles have been witnessed among the media fraternity as all vie to get their bytes, shots or videos of the celebs, often their family members or even lawyers.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

