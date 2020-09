Mumbai Police warn media vehicles against car-chasing 'celebs' summoned by NCB

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police on Saturday warned media vehicles against pursuing vehicles of celebs who are being summoned for the drugs probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau. In a stern statement, DCP (Zone I) Sangramsingh Nishandar said that today (September 26), the police observed several media vehicles "chasing" people called for the NCB inquiry.

ALSO READ| Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan leave NCB office after questioning over Sushant drugs link

"This afternoon, we saw some mediapersons chasing the vehicles from the rear, front, sides, getting off their vehicles, posing great risk to themselves, the people in the vehicles and also the common persons. We will not tolerate this anymore," said Nishandar.

Today we have observed a lot of media vehicles chasing people who were called for the inquiry. The vehicles will be seized because they are endangering their lives as well as lives of whoever was called & common people: Sangram Singh Nishandar, DCP Zone 1, Mumbai Police. pic.twitter.com/1q69kPrrgc — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

He warned the media against chasing any vehicles henceforth but if anyone was found violating it, he threatened to seize the vehicles and take action against the drivers of those vehicles. In the past couple of months, since the probe into the death case of the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there have been many such 'road chases' by some media-vehicles.

ALSO READ| Bollywood drugs nexus: Deepika Padukone leaves NCB premises after five hour questioning

They included celebs like Rhea Chakraborty, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and several others called in connection with the drug angle probe into the Sushant case. Hot-tempered arguments and even scuffles have been witnessed among the media fraternity as all vie to get their bytes, shots or videos of the celebs, often their family members or even lawyers.