Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan leave NCB office after questioning over Sushant drugs link

Mumbai Police requested media persons not to chase the vehicles of actors who are appearing before the NCB and if they do so, their vehicles will be seized.

Published: 26th September 2020 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Shraddha Kapoor (L) and Sara Ali Khan leave the NCB office in Mumbai

Actors Shraddha Kapoor (L) and Sara Ali Khan leave the NCB office in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan left the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office here on Saturday evening after recording statements in the drugs probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The two were questioned at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai. Earlier, actor Deepika Padukone who was questioned by the NCB at a guest house in south Mumbai also left after recording her statement.

Shraddha Kapoor reached the NCB office around 12 pm and Sara Ali Khan reached an hour later, an NCB official said. Sara's statement was recorded for around four and half hours.

She left the NCB office around 5:30 pm. Shraddha left around 5:55 pm, after nearly six hours, the official said. Both had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in movies. Deepika Padukone was also questioned by the NCB on Saturday, but at a different venue. Sources said that Padukone was confronted with her manager Karishma Prakash during questioning.

Padukone, who reached a guest house in Colaba in south Mumbai -- from where an NCB team is operating -- around 9:50 am, left around 3:50 pm. NCB sources said that Prakash was also allowed to go home around 3:40 pm.

ALSO READ| Bollywood drugs nexus: Deepika Padukone leaves NCB premises after five hour questioning

The agency has arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some suspected drug peddlers in the case. Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Meanwhile, DCP (Zone -I) of Mumbai Police Sangramsingh Nishandar requested media persons not to chase the vehicles of actors who are appearing before the NCB, saying it can put their own lives as well those of others on the road in danger. He said that if any vehicle is found chasing the actors' vehicles, it will be seized and stern action will be taken against the driver.

