STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood drugs nexus: Deepika Padukone leaves NCB premises after five hour questioning

Sources said that during questioning, Padukone was confronted with her manager Karishma Prakash whose WhatsApp chats included purported conversations about drugs with one 'D'.

Published: 26th September 2020 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone leaves NCB guest house after being questions in a drug probe

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone leaves NCB guest house after being questions in a drug probe. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone was on Saturday questioned here for five hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, an official said.

Sources said that Padukone was confronted with her manager Karishma Prakash during questioning. "Prakash's WhatsApp chats, including purported conversations about drugs with one 'D', are on the radar of the anti-drugs agency," sources had said.

ALSO READ| NCB arrests Dharma Productions employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad in Bollywood drug case

Padukone, who reached the NCB guest house in Colaba in south Mumbai around 9:50 am, left around 3:50 pm, a police official deployed outside the guest house said. After questioning, both Padukone and Praksh were allowed to go home around 3:40 pm, NCB sources said.

Prakash first came out of the guest house, followed by Padukone. They left in their cars separately, the police official said. Media personnel were present in large numbers outside the barricaded area near the guest house.

There were reports that Padukone's husband and actor Ranveer Singh had asked the NCB if he could also remain present during her questioning. However, the NCB had on Friday clarified that it did not receive any such request.

ALSO READ| Agencies 'pressed' for 'pre-planned result' in Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer

The NCB is also questioning actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at its office separately in connection with the alleged drug nexus. The federal agency had arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and some suspected drug peddlers, earlier.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Narcotics Control Bureau Bollywood drug nexus Sushant Singh Rajput Karishma Prakash Stand With Deepika
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp