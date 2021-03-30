STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai civic body to procure 1.5 lakh Remdesivir injections as city sees massive surge in COVID-19 cases

Mumbai on Sunday reported the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases by adding 6,923 new infections, taking the total tally to 3,98,674.

Published: 30th March 2021 08:16 AM

Remdesivir

Representational Photo. (File Image)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the city civic body will place the order for procuring 1.5 lakh injections of antiviral drug Remdesivir and other medical equipment to avoid any potential shortage of medicines at hospitals, a senior official said on Monday.

He also said that a sizeable number of new cases are reported from high-rise buildings.

"We are worried due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city, which is a hub of major industrial and financial institutions. To treat coronavirus positive patients, we need to buy as many 1.5 lakh vials of Remdesivir injection so that we can cover maximum patients. We want to avoid any shortage of medicines by hospitals or treatment centres," said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum anti-viral medication.

Because of a steady rise in new cases, the Maharashtra government recently decided to purchase additional oxygen cylinders and ventilators for various COVID treatment centres.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,414 coronavirus positive cases, the highest rise so far in a single day, taking its tally to 27,13,875, just two days after the caseload reached 26 lakh, as per the state health department.

In a meeting held with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and other officials on Sunday, principal secretary to state health department Dr Pradeep Vyas had predicted a "tremendous stress" on the availability of beds, oxygen supply, and ventilators, which could fall short if the cases continue to go up.

Comments(1)

  • A k Sehanobis

    It is fine to import the injections.Why not try Coronil with the consent of the Patients? I am not publicising the product but trying to ascertain the efficacy of the product.
    13 hours ago reply
