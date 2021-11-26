STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh moves court, seeks cancellation of order declaring him 'absconder'

Singh, who has been declared 'absconding' by a Mumbai court, had arrived at Crime Branch unit 11 office in Kandivali to join the investigation of the Goregaon extortion case.

Published: 26th November 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File photo| PTI)

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh has filed an application for the cancellation of a court proclamation order against him in Esplanade Magistrate's court, which declared him "absconding".

The court will hear the matter on November 29. Singh, who has been declared "absconding" by a Mumbai court, had arrived at Crime Branch unit 11 office in Kandivali to join the investigation of the Goregaon extortion case.

Later on Thursday, Singh appeared before the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in connection with an extortion case registered against him. The top court granted him interim protection from arrest and directed him to join the investigation.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked Singh to join the investigation and issued notices to the Maharashtra government and CBI on Singh's plea. The apex court now posted the case for hearing on December 6.

ALSO READ| 'Appear or face execution of warrant': Commission to Param Bir Singh

Six cases of corruption and extortion were filed against Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling corruption and misconduct against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh.

