STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Bulli Bai App case: Accused Shweta Singh moves Mumbai Sessions court for bail

The court will hear the matter on February 2. She approached Mumbai Sessions Court after Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court rejected her bail plea.

Published: 01st February 2022 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Niraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind conspirator and creator of Bulli Bai app.

Niraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind conspirator and creator of Bulli Bai app. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: An 18-year-old accused in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, Shweta Singh, on Tuesday, approached Mumbai Sessions Court for bail.

The court will hear the matter on February 2. She approached Mumbai Sessions Court after Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court rejected her bail plea.

A Bandra court had earlier sent co-accused Shweta Singh along with another accused Mayank Rawat into 14-day judicial custody till January 28. Prior to this, they were sent to Mumbai Cyber Cell police custody till January 14 after being arrested from Uttarakhand on January 5.

ALSO READ: Bulli Bai app case: Mumbai court remands prime accused Neeraj Bishnoi to judicial custody

Earlier in January 2021, Mumbai Police had filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' application hosted by the GitHub platform.

West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bulli Bai App Case Magistrate bandra FIR krav maga mumbai Cyber Police
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp