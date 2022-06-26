Prophet Mohammad remarks: Nupur Sharma fails to appear before Mumbai Police for statement

By PTI

MUMBAI: Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma failed to appear before Mumbai Police on Saturday to record her statement in the case registered against her for making allegedly objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a television channel discussion.

An official said an FIR was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie police station on May 28 and police had executed summons to her via email while a team from here had also visited Delhi to hand over a physical copy, an official said. "As she did not turn up for recording of statement, we will decide on Monday on further course of action," the official added.