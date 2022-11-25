Home Cities Mumbai

22 cases, nine deaths due to measles reported in Mumbai

Amid the hike in measles cases in the city, BMC also appealed to the general masses to get their children vaccinated.

measles

A nurse prepares vaccine shots against measles at a clinic. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A total of 22 outbreaks and nine deaths have occurred due to measles in Mumbai, an official said.

"Reported cases of Measles are increasing. The high-risk area is M-East and a few other parts of Mumbai have reported a high number of cases. A total of 22 outbreaks and nine deaths have been reported," said BMC Executive Health Officer.

Earlier on Wednesday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as many as 12 deaths have been reported this year, with an 8-month-old succumbing to the disease on Wednesday, being the latest tragic news on this front.

The stats for 2020 showed 25 cases while nine cases were reported in 2021.

"In view of the Measles outbreak in Mumbai, all the citizens are appealed to vaccinate their children between 9 months to 5 years of age with Measles containing vaccine," read an official statement.

Earlier on November 23, three high-level multi-disciplinary three-member teams were deputed to Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Malappuram (Kerala), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

ALSO READ | Centre alerts states on measles; 40 million kids missed vaccine last year, says WHO

The teams will assist the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate requisite operationalizing control and containment measures against measles.

As per the press statement, the Central team to Ranchi comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH), New Delhi. While, the Central team to Ahmedabad will comprise experts from PHO, Mumbai, Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital (KSCH), New Delhi, and the Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare (RoHFW), Ahmedabad. Also, the Central team to Malappuram will consist of experts from RoHFW, Thiruvananthapuram, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry, and Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi.

The teams will also undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak and assist the State Health Departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines, and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Measles being reported in the three cities.

The teams will also coordinate with the States to ensure active case search in the area and with VRDLs for testing of the identified cases, the statement added.

