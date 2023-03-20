Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai cops arrest 23-year-old speeding SUV driver after CEO's fatal accident

Rajalaxmi Ram Krishnan, the CEO of a technology firm, died after she was hit by a speeding SUV in Mumbai's Worli area, the official said.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Hours after the CEO of a technology firm was killed by a speeding SUV in Mumbai's Worli area on Sunday morning, Worli Police arrested the accused driver.

"The accused driver, Sumer Merchant (23) was arrested after registering a case under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," police said.

Police will present the accused driver in court tomorrow.

The deceased, a resident of the Dadar-Matunga area, was out for a morning jogging when the incident occurred, the Worli police said.

The incident occurred at 6:30 am near Worli Dairy, just a few meters away from the Worli-Bandra sea link when the deceased returned from her morning jog with her husband.

The police further said that the car's driver identified as Sumer Merchant also got injured and has been detained.

The police have also registered a case against the driver in several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The blood test of the accused has also been taken so that it can be known whether the accused had consumed alcohol. The car driver works in a private company and lives in the Tardeo area of Mumbai," police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. 

