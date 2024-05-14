Mumbai hoarding collapse: 14 dead, over 70 injured; police chief assures strict action against those responsible

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reached the location to take stock of the situation. He said that the government assures that the injured will receive necessary treatment and a sum of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased. He also added that the authorities have been directed to conduct audits of all similar billboards in Mumbai to prevent future incidents.

Similar incidents of scaffolding collapses were reported in Mumbai and its suburbs. In Jogeshwari, gusty winds uprooted a tree, which fell on an autorickshaw. The driver was injured and taken to a nearby hospital by locals.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to the advertisement agency, asking it to immediately remove the remaining three hoardings near the spot, officials said. A notice has been issued to M/s Ego Media for installing the hoarding that collapsed on the petrol pump during the gusty winds on Monday evening.

"The BMC has asked the ad agency to remove the remaining three hoardings immediately for not having valid permission," an official said.

The Assistant Police Commissioner (Admin) had given permission for erecting the four hoardings on behalf of the Commissioner of Railway Police, Mumbai, including the one that collapsed on Monday, but no official permission or NOC was obtained from the BMC.

The official said the land on which the hoarding was erected is the collector land and it was in the possession of the Police Housing Welfare Corporation of the Government of Maharashtra as per the property card records. The land was initially given to the Government Railway Police for use, it stated.

Earlier on May 2, the BMC issued a notice to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Admin) of Railway Police to instruct the advertising agency about the cancellation of all permissions and remove the hoardings, the BMC official said.

Mumbai Police had registered a case against the concerned advertising agency for allegedly poisoning trees, which were obstructing the view of the hoardings in the Chheda Nagar area, he said.

A case was registered against the Mulund-based M/s Ego Media on July 13, 2023, at Pant Nagar police station for poisoning nine coconut trees and two bottle palm trees, the official said.

Though the BMC allows holdings of a maximum size of 40 x 40 square feet, the illegal hoarding that collapsed measured 120 x 120 square feet in size, the official said.

He said the work order for the installation of the hoarding was initially given in December 2021 by the then Assistant Commissioner of Police on behalf of the GRP Commissioner.

Ravindra Shisave, Commissioner, GRP, said the land on which the hoardings were erected is in the possession of the Government Railway Police, but the hoardings were erected at the spot before he took charge.

He further said that GRP has already launched a probe about the permissions given for installing the hoardings.

"Taking a serious note of the incident, an inquiry has been started to find out under whose authority the permission was given," Shisave said.

According to sources, the three hoardings are likely to be removed on Tuesday by the BMC.