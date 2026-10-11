Mumbai Police detain Anjali Damania ahead of CJP Protest, Aaditya Thackeray slams BJP

Activist Anjali Damania was among dozens of people detained by police on Sunday while arriving at Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar area to participate in a protest in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), officials said.

Damania was intercepted near the iconic ground and taken away in a private vehicle to an undisclosed location, police officials said.

"As I reached Shivaji Park in support of CJP, police officers came in plainclothes and detained me. All the police personnel were in plain clothes, and I do not know where they are taking me," Damania told PTI.

Officials said most of those detained in the vicinity have been shifted to Shivaji Park police station. Some have been taken to nearby police stations, they added.

Legal action will be taken against those who are assembling at Shivaji Park to protest without obtaining permission from authorities, a senior police official said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the BJP is in so much fear that even in Mumbai they are detaining students who are protesting peacefully but fearlessly against a regime.