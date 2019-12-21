Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nowadays, choosing exotic locations and themes for pre-wedding shoots has more or less become a norm. But a couple from the capital district of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, has taken a step further as they decided to extend their support to one of the burning topics of the nation, the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The couple while posing for photos with picturesque Ponmudi Hills in the backdrop also hold placards that promptly say 'No CAA' and 'No NRC'. The couple's solidarity act became an instant hit on social media.



It was on December 18 that 'First Look Photography' on its Facebook page shared pictures of Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar. From there the pictures were shared through various social media platforms and invited comments, both positive and negative.



"It was us who pitched the idea of holding placards against CAA. The couple wholeheartedly accepted the same. As mentioned in our tagline they are indeed a responsible couple," said Arjun VP one of the partners of First Look Photography.



Another partner is Nidhin CK of Vadakara.



Arjun added that as the bridegroom, Arun turns out to be a left-wing supporter convincing him on posing for the photograph was much easy.

Arun is the treasurer of Thiruvananthapuram District Child Welfare Council who has also held the office of state president of Balasangham, a children's outfit aligned to the Communist Party of India (Marxist).