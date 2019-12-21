Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral

The couple's solidarity with nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has become an instant hit on social media.

Published: 21st December 2019 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot.

Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nowadays, choosing exotic locations and themes for pre-wedding shoots has more or less become a norm. But a couple from the capital district of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, has taken a step further as they decided to extend their support to one of the burning topics of the nation, the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The couple while posing for photos with picturesque Ponmudi Hills in the backdrop also hold placards that promptly say 'No CAA' and 'No NRC'. The couple's solidarity act became an instant hit on social media.

It was on December 18 that 'First Look Photography' on its Facebook page shared pictures of Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar. From there the pictures were shared through various social media platforms and invited comments, both positive and negative.

"It was us who pitched the idea of holding placards against CAA. The couple wholeheartedly accepted the same. As mentioned in our tagline they are indeed a responsible couple," said Arjun VP one of the partners of First Look Photography.

Another partner is Nidhin CK of Vadakara.

Arjun added that as the bridegroom, Arun turns out to be a left-wing supporter convincing him on posing for the photograph was much easy.

Arun is the treasurer of Thiruvananthapuram District Child Welfare Council who has also held the office of state president of Balasangham, a children's outfit aligned to the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA protests NRC protests Anti CAA protests Kerala couple wedding photo CAA First Look Photography
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CAA stir: Activists, leaders, students protest outside Jamia campus
Congress steps up campaign against Citizenship Act in Kerala
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp