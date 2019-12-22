Home States Kerala

Couples in Kerala use wedding day to air protest against CAA and NRC

Multiple weddings across the state have witnessed unique 'wedding protests' on Sunday. 

Sachin S L and Sneha N Murthy holding their placard against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act during their marriage. (Photo| EPS)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to innovative ways of protests, Malayalis have been taking the lead lately. Justifying the notion, several couples who tied the knot on Sunday turned their weddings into a platform of agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Taking a cue from the Thiruvananthapuram-based Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar duo who have taken the NRC and CAA protests in their 'Save the Date' photoshoot, multiple weddings across the state have witnessed unique 'Wedding protests' on Sunday. 

Sachin S L, a Vadakara-native English lecturer and his partner Sneha N Murthy, a radio jockey by profession, couldn't keep mum about the country's uprising and decided to use the opportunity to protest against Centre's move.  

"Although I have been busy with the hectic marriage schedule, my thoughts were always with the protests happening in our country. I have discussed the matter with Sneha and decided to highlight the issue during the event as an effort to make the audience aware. If someone took inspiration out of our act, we would be even happier," said Sachin. 

Though their act took their relatives by surprise, all of them supported their way of protest. "Other than a few of my friends, none of my relatives knew about our plan. It did shock a few but the entire crowd cheered for us," he beamed.

Irrespective of religion, more couples have joined the foray to mark their solidarity with the protests, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members Shibin and Harsha, hailing from Kannur got married by holding placards against CAA.

Similarly, Prasanth Muthu and Vismaya from Thalassery tied the knot on Sunday took out notices in opposition to the act.
 

