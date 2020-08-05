Thiruvananthapuram sub-treasury fraud: Senior accountant held for siphoning off Rs 2 crore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Wednesday morning arrested Vanchiyoor sub-treasury senior accountant MR Bijulal, who is accused of siphoning off Rs 2 crore from the Special Treasury Savings Bank (STSB) Account of the District Collector.

The accountant was arrested from the office of his lawyer near Vanchiyoor, when he came to surrender in the court. Before being arrested, Bijulal claimed he was innocent and the amount that he had transferred from his account to his wife's was the proceeds from playing online rummy.

ALSO READ| Police seize computer, hard disk from Vanchiyoor sub-treasury

He said he went into hiding after his name featured in the case. "I have got nothing to do with case. I am not such a person who will swindle cash. I have not taken a single paise from the treasury. The amount I transferred from my account to his wife's was the money that I had earned by playing online rummy. I used to get money on a daily basis playing rummy," he said.

Bijulal also said he did not use the former Sub-Treasury Officer's credentials to commit the electronic theft. The police in its First Information Report had said that Bijulal had attempted to swindle money from last December onwards.

However, Bijulal claimed that he was not present in the office during the said period as he was down with viral fever. The delay in arresting Bijulal had prompted the government to handover the case from local police to a special team led by DSP (Crime Branch) MK Zulfiqar.