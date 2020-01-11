Water cannon used against KSU activists protesting against JNU violence in Thiruvananthapuram

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water cannon was used against the Kerala Students Union (KSU) protesters during their march to Raj Bhawan against the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence.

Earlier today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh in Delhi at Kerala House.

This comes after violence by a masked mob of miscreants who entered the university campus recently and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.

More than 30 students, including Ghosh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch investigating the case of violence in JNU had identified and released photographs of nine suspects, including that of Aishe Ghosh.