STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

COVID-19 lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation limits extended till July 20

Thiruvananthapuram district has 548 COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state with 18,280 people under home quarantine and 1,794 under institutional quarantine.

Published: 12th July 2020 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala just yesterday announced the three-pronged lockdown guidelines for Thiruvananthapuram over rising COVID-19 cases and fear of community transmission. Therefore quarantining at home is of utmost importance, if you've arrived from a another country or state.

The district administration has directed that banking services can operate with 50 per cent of staff. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram district administration on Sunday extended the lockdown in the city Corporation limits till July 20 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

However, certain relaxations have been allowed including playing of taxis and autorickshaws following strict COVID-19 protocols.

Thiruvananthapuram district Collector Navjot Khosa, in a Sunday evening order, said there was a need for continuation of total and complete lockdown within the limits of the corporation to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

The city corporation has been under triple lockdown since July 6.

"The entire Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will continue to be under strict lockdown with effect from 13.07.2020, 6 am onwards for a further period of 7 days," the order said.

ALSO READ | Rapid task force constituted in Thiruvananthapuram district

Also, there will be a night curfew in force in Thiruvananthapuramfrom 9 pm to 5 am.

"...more than 550 live cases are treated in various hospitalsin the district as on date and epidemiological investigationhas been carried out in each and every case...As on July 12, a large number of cases with unknown sources leading to multiple clusters have beenidentified in the city," the Collector said.

According to the order, the contact tracing of such cases were identified and are spread along various LSGs and most of these unknown cases and localcontacts have a large number of contacts throughout the city.

The district administration has decided to allow construction activities of basic infrastructure like highways, roads, bridges and hospital-related infrastructure, agriculture, horticulture, plantation, dairy, poultry, animal husbandryand veterinary services.

ALSO READ | Local transmission accounts for 60 of 64 new COVID-19 cases in T'puram district

IT parks can function with essential staff while taxisand autorickshaws can operate maintaining COVID-19 protocol including wearing masks and with a provision of sanitiser.

The district administration has directed that banking services can operate with 50 per cent of staff.

As per the order, there will be no door delivery of any item except for medicines and food from Janakiya Hotels run by Kudumbashree and the city corporation.

Thiruvananthapuram district has 548 COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state with 18,280 people under home quarantine and 1,794 under institutional quarantine.

At least 538 persons are in isolations of various hospitals in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp