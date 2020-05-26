Kerala woman's 'killer' snake exhumed for forensic probe

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Kerala Police team investigating a bizarre murder of a housewife using a poisonous cobra snake, exhumed the carcass of the killer reptile on Tuesday and send it for forensic examination.

The incident took place on May 6 night, when 25-year-old Uthara Suraj was killed. The next day morning her mother discovered her body at their house in Anchal, some 70 kms from here.

On May 24, the police arrested Uthara's husband Suraj and his associate Suresh, a professional snake catcher for hatching a conspiracy to eliminate her with the snake bite.

The snake was later killed by Uthara's parents, after returning from the hospital, when their daughter Uthara was declared dead.

Earlier in the day, a team exhumed the cobra carcass that was buried in a pit in their home on May 7. Speaking to the media, Hari Sankar, Kollam (rural) SP, said it was a well-hatched conspiracy and the case is a challenge for the probe team as this could well be a first of its kind case.

"There is no third person involved at the place of crime. Uthara has died and then there is the accused. In cases like these there would be lot of importance to circumstantial evidence and that's a challenge," said Hari Sankar.

The exhumed carcass will be examined by experienced veterinarians and forensic experts.

The one-year-old son of the couple was handed over to the parents of Uthara.

Suraj apparently had made several attempts using snakes to end Uthara's life. Her parents said in the first instance of snake bite on March 2, she was at her husband's home in Adoor. After recovering, she had shifted to her parental home in Anchal.

Her parents filed a complaint on May 21 at the Anchal police station terming it an unnatural death. Last Saturday, the Crime Branch took Suraj, Suresh and a relative of Uthara into custody.

According to the police, Suresh had provided Suraj the snakes. He first provided a poisonous viper for Rs 10,000. After the first failed attempt, Suresh supplied him a cobra for Rs 10,000.

The victim's mother said Uthara and Suraj had gone to their room after dinner. On May 7, Suraj, who was a late riser, woke up early and went out. When Uthara didn't wake up, her mother went to her room and found Uthara lying unconscious, she added.

Suraj's parents continue to plead that their son is innocent and lot of rumours are being circulated.