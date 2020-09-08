STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagathy-Kootanvila sewage scheme remains three decade-long work in progress

The inordinate delay in commissioning Jagathy-Kootanvila sewage scheme has left many residents of Maruthamkuzhy and nearby areas in the lurch.

Published: 08th September 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 03:54 PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The inordinate delay in commissioning Jagathy-Kootanvila sewage scheme has left many residents of Maruthamkuzhy and nearby areas in the lurch. It was 25 years ago that the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) launched the sewage scheme. But the drainage connection has still not been commissioned. According to KWA officials, it will take another year to finish the project as land acquisition is required to lay the sewers in some areas.   

P Jayakumar, a resident who took up the matter with the KWA managing director Venkatesapathy, said that the project has been pending for nearly three decades. “It has been 15 years since the KWA spend `10 crores for the project. Because of various hurdles, the project is still incomplete. In 2012, I gave a representation to the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who ordered the KWA to commission the project in six months,” said P Jayakumar.  

He added that over 25,000 families would benefit from the sewage scheme once it’s commissioned. “The KWA MD has responded positively to the complaint and almost 85 per cent of the project has been completed. The work got stalled following the pandemic outbreak and now we have demanded the government and KWA resume the work and complete it at the earliest,” Jayakumar added. 

According to KWA authorities, the project is facing multiple hurdles and more fund would be required to carry out land acquisition at two points.  “We have to construct a drainage line across the Killi River and the district administration has asked us to pay around `2.3 crores for the land acquisition. We have requested funds from the government but we are yet to get a response.

The financial situation of the government is really bad and once we receive the funds, we would be able to complete the project in less than a year,” the official said, adding that land acquisition is in the final stage at Njaramoodu.  KWA is also awaiting permission from the Public Works Department (PWD) for digging up the road and laying sewer lines linking Edappazhinji Vivekananda Nagar and Chithra Nagar. “We have approached Vattiyoorkavu MLA to get the special sanction from the PWD minister,” said P Jayakumar.

According to Jayakumar P, It has been 15 years since the KWA spend I10 crore for the project which was launched 25 years ago. Because of various hurdles, the project remains incompletere.

