School bus driver dies by suicide after losing job in lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A school bus driver, who was suffering from depression over job loss during the COVID-19 lockdown, died by suicide on Monday. He self immolated himself in an autorickshaw at Edavacode near Sreekariyam in Thiruvananthapuram.

The police identified the deceased as 57-year-old Sreekumar, a native of Maruthoor. Sreekumar was found charred in an auto rickshaw near the Chembala L'ecole school at Sreekaryam where he was employed as a driver. The local residents found the autorickshaw burning around 8.00 am.

Soon after, they alerted fire force. Though the fire force rushed the spot and contained the fire, Sreekumar's life could not be saved.

The police said they received a statement from Sreekumar's friends and colleagues that he was under depression after the school had fired him and his wife Bindu who was also a maid (Ayah) in the school during the lockdown.

​ALSO READ | 18-year-old arrested for girl’s suicide in Thiruvananthapuram

However, the school authorities came forward and said that they had reinstated Sreekumar and his wife last week. Sreekumar was living by running a rented auto rickshaw since he lost his job. He was working as a school bus driver reportedly in the last 16 years.

He was fired six months ago and the school management had reportedly fired 61 people including drivers and maids. Sreekumar's wife was a maid in the school.

"Prima facie, we have concluded that it is a suicide. However, we can confirm it only after the post-mortem examination. Sreekumar was bankrupt and he was disappointed over that", said Abhilash David, Sreekaryam CI.

Reports said that Sreekumar was disappointed when he returned to school recently realising that he was not reinstated. The colleagues in the school demanded compensation for Sreekumar's family and sought immediate intervention from the District Collector.

The police shifted the body to the morgue of the medical college hospital after completing the inquest proceedings.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.