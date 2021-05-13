Thiruvananthapuram to enhance oxygen stock to meet rising demand

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of surge in Covid- 19 cases, the district administration has initiated proactive measures to make available oxygen supply in ambulances. As part of it, the oxygen stock in the district will be increased, district collector Navjot Khosa said here on Wednesday. A new oxygen store room will be readied in a day near the oxygen war room at Government Women’s College at Vazhuthacaud. She also took stock of oxygen in the store room.

District industrial centre general manager will oversee the proceedings. He will monitor the amount of oxygen to be supplied to government and private hospi tals based on requirement. Primarily, the new store room is for ‘108’ ambulances plying in the district for taking the patients who are being admitted to government hospitals complaining of dip in oxygen saturation levels.

At present, the ambulances have to fill and refill the cylinders even after they get a call from patients, which consumes more time. To prevent this, one more store room for ambulances will be opened at war room. The war room has a buffer facility now which accommodates 54 cylinders. These cylinders are stored as a buffer in case there is any urgent need. Nine executive magistrates will monitor oxygen availability at gas agencies. Nedumangad sub-collector Chetan Kumar Meena will coord inat e the team of magistrates.

HOME DELIVERY BY SUPPLYCO BEGINS

Supplyco has started home delivery of household items. Supplyco will ensure the home delivery in association with Kudumbashree. In the first phase, home delivery services will be available at Supplyco’s People’s Bazar at Pazhavangadi and Sreekaryam and the Nalanchira super market. Orders received till 1 pm will be delivered by the evening. Orders for items up to 20 kg can be placed by calling over the phone or through WhatsApp. There will be a service charge. For orders, contact : People’s Bazar at Pazhavangadi - 9447419523 Sreekaryam Bazaar - 9447090370 and Nalanchira - 9496828150.

4,284 NEW CASES

T’Puram: The district recorded 4,284 Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday. The test positivity rate is 28.7 percent. A total of 2,338 persons who were under treatment have been cured. In all 41,644 persons are currently being treated for Covid-19 in the district. Among those diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday, 3,964 were infected through contact, including 10 health workers. As many as 5,632 people have been placed in quarantine for showing symptoms of Covid-19. In all, 96,221 persons are in quarantine.