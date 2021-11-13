Part of Maruthathoor bridge collapses as rains continue to wreak havoc in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

T'PURAM: Low lying areas in many parts of Thiruvananthapuram were flooded on Saturday as rivers and streams overflowed due to incessant rainfall, for over 12 hours, in the state capital.

A portion of Maruthathoor bridge at the national highway, near TB junction in Neyyattinkara, collapsed on Saturday morning due to continuous rains. However, no casualties have been reported.

Only two wheelers are being allowed through one side of the bridge. Other vehicles are being diverted to different routes. KSRTC buses to Thiruvananthapuram are being diverted through Olathanni to reach Moonukkallinmoodu on the national highway.

Vizhinjam fishing land and nearby shops were also flooded causing disruption to fish sales. The Gangayar stream has been overflowing. At Vazhamuttom near Kovalam, mudlsips have been reported at two houses after a cliff, close to the houses, collapsed. However, no one was injured as people living there ran away immediately.

Heavy rains continued at the high-range areas such as Nedumangad, Palode, Vithura, Ponmudi, Kattakada and Amboori. The Ponmudi hill station visit has been prohibited following the rain alert. The low lying areas in the city such as Thampnaoor, Karimadom colony have also been flooded.

District collector Navjot Khosa has asked people living near rivers and streams to shift to a safe place immediately.

The collector said unnecessary travel should be avoided. She also said if anyone notices a broken powerline, the authorities should be immediately alerted. "People should not try to remove the lines on their own. Vehicles should not be parked under trees," Khosa added.

The shutters of the Aruvikkara Dam are currently 280 cm high. At 11.00 am, it has been raised by 60 cm and the residents living near the dam should be careful, said the District Collector.

Mudslip was also reported at Thiruvananthapuram Nagercoil railway line. Two train services have been cancelled -- Nagercoil-Kottayam passenger and Chennai Egmore-Guruvayoor train.

According to the district collector, all precautions have been taken to avoid any untoward incidents. She said people should co-operate with the instructions.

Control room numbers: 0471 2377702, 2377706