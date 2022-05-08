Food poisoning: Salmonella, shigella found in shawarma samples

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The food samples collected from the shawarma outlet at Cheruvathur had the presence of salmonella and shigella bacteria, Health Minister Veena George has said. The chicken shawarma samples had salmonella and shigella while the pepper powder had salmonella. These samples have been confirmed ‘unsafe’ as per the Food Safety Act. A 16-year-old schoolgirl died and 52 persons fell sick after having shawarma from a snacks bar at Cheruvathur recently.

The special drive of the Food Safety Department saw inspections on 349 premises across the state on Saturday. Action was taken against 32 outlets which did not have licence or registration. Notices were served on 119 institutions. Twenty-two kilograms of stale meat was seized. Thirty-two samples were sent for lab test.

Since May 2, 1,132 raids were conducted across the state. Action was taken against 142 outlets which lacked licence or registration. Notice was served on 466 establishments. One hundred and sixty-two kilograms of stale meat was seized and 125 samples were sent for lab test. A total of 6,035 kg of fish, either adulterated or stale, was destroyed. Four hundred and fifty eight outlets were raided as part of ‘Operation Jaggery’ drive, the minister said.

TWO RESTAURANTS BOOKED FOR STORING FOOD IN UNHYGIENIC CONDITION

T’Puram: The Thiruvananthapuram corporation on Saturday took action against two restaurants in the city for storing food in unhygienic conditions. The health squad of the city corporation inspected 20 restaurants and served notice to Mannil family restaurant and Edappazhinji Syed Ali Chicken stall. The squad also generated awareness about the need to store food in good condition among street vendors at Thirumala and restaurant owners at Vizhinjam circle. Mayor S Arya Rajendran said that the inspection would be intensified in the coming days.