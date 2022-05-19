STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Woman riding pillion dies in accident near Aruvikkara

A 44-year-old woman died in a road accident after the motorcycle she was riding pillion collided with a bus at Ettamkallu near Aruvikkara on Wednesday.

Published: 19th May 2022 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 44-year-old woman died in a road accident after the motorcycle she was riding pillion collided with a bus at Ettamkallu near Aruvikkara on Wednesday. The deceased is Bindu, wife of Rajan, Chirathalakkal Veedu, Irumba, Karakulam. 

The police said the incident took place around 8.30 am when Bindu’s son Nandu was taking her to Aramkallu where she was working as a sweeper at a vehicle showroom. When the motorcycle reached Ettamkallu, the bike lost control due to the wet surface of the road and collided with the bus. 

Nandu escaped unhurt while Bindu suffered severe head injuries after falling on the road. Though the mother and son were taken to a nearby hospital, Bindu’s life could not be saved. The body was later handed over to relatives after postmortem examination. Nandu has been discharged from the hospital. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
motorcycle collided dead accident
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp