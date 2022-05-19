Woman riding pillion dies in accident near Aruvikkara

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 44-year-old woman died in a road accident after the motorcycle she was riding pillion collided with a bus at Ettamkallu near Aruvikkara on Wednesday. The deceased is Bindu, wife of Rajan, Chirathalakkal Veedu, Irumba, Karakulam.

The police said the incident took place around 8.30 am when Bindu’s son Nandu was taking her to Aramkallu where she was working as a sweeper at a vehicle showroom. When the motorcycle reached Ettamkallu, the bike lost control due to the wet surface of the road and collided with the bus.

Nandu escaped unhurt while Bindu suffered severe head injuries after falling on the road. Though the mother and son were taken to a nearby hospital, Bindu’s life could not be saved. The body was later handed over to relatives after postmortem examination. Nandu has been discharged from the hospital.