Jobs letter row: BJP, Congress protest; demand Trivandrum Mayor's resignation

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tensions prevailed at the city corporation office and its premises following a slew of protests on Monday by BJP councillors, Yuvamorcha and Youth Congress demanding the resignation of Mayor S Arya Rajendran in connection with the 'jobs letter' row.

The protests against the Mayor began with Yuvamorcha workers barging into the corporation office and causing a minor scuffle with the police. The police, however, managed to take them off the corporation's premises.

At 12, 30 pm, Youth Congress workers also protested in front of the office, and it turned violent. The police had to use water cannons twice to disperse the protesters when they tried to push the police barricades. However, the police took them into custody later. The Museum police have registered a case. "The protesters were booked under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 188, 283 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertained to various offences including unlawful assembly, rioting, and voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from discharging their duty," an official said.

At the same time, BJP and LDF councillors clashed with each other inside the corporation office. The councillors locked Welfare Standing Committee Chairman S Salim in his office. The police managed to control the law and order situation after talking to BJP councillors MR Gopan and VG Girikumar. Kannamoola ward LDF councillor SS Saranya fainted during the melee and was taken to the General hospital for treatment. The women councillors of both parties also had a heated argument.

The public who came to the office for various needs bore the brunt owing to the protests. This also led the staff unions to stage a protest in front of the office demanding that they should be allowed to work without difficulty.

