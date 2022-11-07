Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Jobs letter row: BJP, Congress protest; demand Trivandrum Mayor's resignation

Protests erupted at the city corporation office demanding the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran in connection with the 'jobs letter' row. BJP, LDF councillors clash inside corporation office.

Published: 07th November 2022 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tensions prevailed at the city corporation office and its premises following a slew of protests on Monday by BJP councillors, Yuvamorcha and Youth Congress demanding the resignation of Mayor S Arya Rajendran in connection with the 'jobs letter' row. 

The protests against the Mayor began with Yuvamorcha workers barging into the corporation office and causing a minor scuffle with the police. The police, however, managed to take them off the corporation's premises. 

At 12, 30 pm, Youth Congress workers also protested in front of the office, and it turned violent. The police had to use water cannons twice to disperse the protesters when they tried to push the police barricades. However, the police took them into custody later. The Museum police have registered a case. "The protesters were booked under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 188, 283 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertained to various offences including unlawful assembly, rioting, and voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from discharging their duty," an official said.

At the same time, BJP and LDF councillors clashed with each other inside the corporation office. The councillors locked Welfare Standing Committee Chairman S Salim in his office. The police managed to control the law and order situation after talking to  BJP councillors MR Gopan and VG Girikumar. Kannamoola ward LDF councillor SS Saranya fainted during the melee and was taken to the General hospital for treatment. The women councillors of both parties also had a heated argument.

The public who came to the office for various needs bore the brunt owing to the protests. This also led the staff unions to stage a protest in front of the office demanding that they should be allowed to work without difficulty.
READ | Kerala: Crime Branch to probe 'jobs letter' row involving Trivandrum Mayor

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arya Rajendran Jobs letter row Thiruvananthapuram Mayor
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp