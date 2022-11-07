Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Crime Branch to probe 'jobs letter' row involving Trivandrum Mayor

Mayor Arya Rajendran reiterated that she had neither signed nor sent any letter to the CPM district secretary seeking a list of party workers for appointments.

Published: 07th November 2022 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)

Thiruvananthapuram corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have ordered the crime branch to investigate the complaint of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor S Arya Rajendran in connection with the 'jobs' row. The Mayor faces allegations against her for preparing and sending a letter to CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking a priority list from the party to appoint contract workers to the corporation.

The case will be overseen by the Thiruvananthapuram crime branch SP S Madhusoodanan and will be investigated by the crime branch DySP Jaleel Thottathil. The case has been transferred to the crime branch as it is a high-profile case involving a Mayor.

Denying any wrongdoing on her part, Mayor S Arya Rajendran on Sunday called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence and handed over a complaint seeking a comprehensive probe on the letter row. State Police Chief Anil Kant was also present in the residence and was directed to initiate an investigation.

However, the Mayor reiterated that she neither signed nor sent any letter to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan dated November 1 seeking a list of party workers for the contractual appointment in 295 vacancies. She also said the investigation should reveal whether the letter is forged or not. When asked about the involvement of any of her staff, she has denied and defended them saying that all of her staff were trustworthy.

Meanwhile, the CPM will also initiate an internal probe into the incident. The decision was taken in the CPM district committee meeting on Monday.

Letter prepared by me, says DR Anil
Corporation Works standing committee chairman DR Anil admitted that he prepared the letter for a temporary appointment at the rest centre in SAT Hospital. "I had a misunderstanding. I have prepared to give the letter to the district secretary to get it quickly through Kudumbashree. But I did not give the letter. However, someone leaked it through social media. So a complaint will be filed and the police will find it, " Anil said.

Anil prepared the letter to request the district secretary apply "political pressure" for the appointment of Kudumbashree workers based on newspaper reports that the rest centre built for the bystanders of the SAT hospital was not being opened. Meanwhile, he said he is "not aware" of the letter purportedly written and sent by the Mayor to the district secretary.
READ| Mayor's 'letter' to CPM leadership seeking candidates kicks up row

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arya Rajendran Pinrayi Vijayan Thiruvananthapuram Mayor
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp