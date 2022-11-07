Kerala: Crime Branch to probe 'jobs letter' row involving Trivandrum Mayor

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have ordered the crime branch to investigate the complaint of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor S Arya Rajendran in connection with the 'jobs' row. The Mayor faces allegations against her for preparing and sending a letter to CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking a priority list from the party to appoint contract workers to the corporation.

The case will be overseen by the Thiruvananthapuram crime branch SP S Madhusoodanan and will be investigated by the crime branch DySP Jaleel Thottathil. The case has been transferred to the crime branch as it is a high-profile case involving a Mayor.

Denying any wrongdoing on her part, Mayor S Arya Rajendran on Sunday called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence and handed over a complaint seeking a comprehensive probe on the letter row. State Police Chief Anil Kant was also present in the residence and was directed to initiate an investigation.

However, the Mayor reiterated that she neither signed nor sent any letter to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan dated November 1 seeking a list of party workers for the contractual appointment in 295 vacancies. She also said the investigation should reveal whether the letter is forged or not. When asked about the involvement of any of her staff, she has denied and defended them saying that all of her staff were trustworthy.

Meanwhile, the CPM will also initiate an internal probe into the incident. The decision was taken in the CPM district committee meeting on Monday.

Letter prepared by me, says DR Anil

Corporation Works standing committee chairman DR Anil admitted that he prepared the letter for a temporary appointment at the rest centre in SAT Hospital. "I had a misunderstanding. I have prepared to give the letter to the district secretary to get it quickly through Kudumbashree. But I did not give the letter. However, someone leaked it through social media. So a complaint will be filed and the police will find it, " Anil said.

Anil prepared the letter to request the district secretary apply "political pressure" for the appointment of Kudumbashree workers based on newspaper reports that the rest centre built for the bystanders of the SAT hospital was not being opened. Meanwhile, he said he is "not aware" of the letter purportedly written and sent by the Mayor to the district secretary.

