Thiruvananthapuram bids adieu to Kanam Rajendran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital on Saturday bid farewell to CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran who passed away in Kochi on Friday. Hundreds of people, including leaders and workers, paid their last respects waiting for long hours outside the state committee office, PS Smarakam, at Pattom.

Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, CPI general secretary D Raja, veteran Congress leader A K Antony, Speaker A N Shamseer, CPM state secretary M V Govindan, CPI central secretariat member Binoy Viswam, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, LDF convener E P Jayarajan, deputy speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, P K Sreemathi, K K Shailaja, senior CPI leaders K Narayana, Pannian Raveendran, K E Ismail, C Divakaran, K Prakash Babu, K P Rajendran, G R Anil, J Chinjurani were among those who paid tributes to the late leader.

Kanam’s mortal remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi Amrita Hospital at 8 am on Saturday. Ministers K Rajan, P Prasad, and Kanam Rajendran’s son Sandeep accompanied the body to the state capital. From the airport, the body was taken to PS Smarakam as people waited at the roadside to catch a glimpse of the late leader.

At the party headquarters, workers and red volunteers raised slogans as a last respect to the departed leader. Earlier it was planned to take the body to Kanam’s house at Edapazhinji. However, at the last minute party leaders decided to cancel the plan owing to space constraints there.

Later at 2 pm, party activists bid adieu to their leader as the body was taken to his native place at Vazhoor in Kottayam by road. Hundreds paid homage on the way as the funeral procession passed through Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts before reaching Kottayam. Kanam’s cremation will take place at Vazhoor at 10 am on Sunday.

