Child Welfare Council to take corrective measures over toddler's torture in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stung by the regrettable episode of torture of a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler by her caretakers, the State Council for Child Welfare has decided to take corrective measures to reform its working style.

The council will analyse the mental and physical attitude of its employees, particularly caretakers, and will make it mandatory to have police verification done before hiring staff, said council general secretary G L Arun Gopi said.

Arun Gopi said analysis will be done with the help of an expert group during which the physical and mental fitness of the staff will be scrutinised. He added that police verification will be made mandatory for the staff while joining work and also during definite intervals. Apart from that, the service history of all the employees will be verified.

“Corrections will be made as and when required regarding the working style of the staff,” he added.

Another source in the organisation said all the children under its care will be subjected to a medical examination to assess whether they were also tortured by the caretakers. The torture of the toddler by the caretakers for wetting the bed was reported to the police on November 30.