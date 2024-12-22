Thiruvananthapuram police show ‘soft’ side to SFI workers accused of serious crimes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police’s motto may be ‘Mridhu Bhave Dhrida Kruthye,’ which means soft in temperament and firm in action, yet the force seems to getting used to forgetting the second part of the Sanskrit phrase when it comes to acting against SFI activists accused of serious crimes.

Under fire for its languid response to the assault of a disabled student by SFI members of University College, city police have again come under the scanner for their failure to nab five activists who attacked a student from Lakshadweep on Saturday morning in the aftermath of the previous incident.

Muhammed Fayaz Khan of Kavaratti was attacked inside the University College men’s hostel in Palayam for allegedly coming to the aid of Muhammed Anas, a differently abled student, who was attacked by SFI members on December 2.

Anas was allegedly attacked for refusing to tie an SFI flag to a tree within the campus. A native of Konniyoor, Anas, a second-year degree student, was hit on the head with an iron rod and stomped on his weaker leg. Following the incident, police registered cases against Amal Chand, Midhun, Alan Jamal, and Vidhu Uday -- all leaders of the CPM students’ wing -- under non-bailable sections.

However, officers failed to arrest the culprits even after the additional chief judicial magistrate court rejected their anticipatory bail plea. The accused have now approached the High Court and police said they are awaiting the court’s order before planning their next move.

Meanwhile, Museum police claimed that those named in the Fayaz case have gone into hiding. Fayaz sustained injuries to his ear and arms after SFI members barged into his hostel room and attacked him. Officers claimed to have conducted searches at the homes of the accused, but to no avail. A Museum police source said they would arrest the culprits within this week. “We are working hard on the case and the accused would be arrested soon,” the source said.

The Lakshadweep native belongs to the scheduled caste, which led to the invocation of the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Despite this, police have reportedly been lethargic in tracking down the accused, precipitating criticism that it was slow-pedalling on the probe under political pressure. Ironically, both victims are also affiliated to the SFI.