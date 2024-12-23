Thiruvananthapuram's Shankhumukham beach seeks revival with nightlife

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shankhumukham Beach, the popular hangout in the state capital, is all set to reclaim its lost glory by rebranding and relaunching it as a nightlife destination. Ravaged by erosion and violent waves in recent years, the beach area frequented by visitors and tourists all round the year is undergoing drastic transformation, with nightlife features being put in place.

Several attractions have recently been added to entertain the visitors. While the destination wedding area has undergone expansion, a horror house, amusement area for children, sea-view cafe, fish spa, and toilet facilities were opened at the beach to woo more visitors this vacation season. And attractive illuminations have livened up the tourist spot.

A top official with the tourism department said that efforts are afoot to introduce nightlife at the beach.

“The food street is getting ready. It’s almost in the finishing stages. Once it is opened, nightlife will be introduced at the destination,” the official said. With the work on the food street expected to be completed in a few weeks, all traders will be relocated to the new zone so that visitors get more area to enjoy the beach and engage in other activities, he said.