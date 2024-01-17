Thiruvananthapuram Teen turns talk of the town with art show of 200 paintings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Art prodigy Aleena A P and her works have created waves, especially when they travel to places that not many can even dream of. The 15-year-old became the talk of the town when one of her drawings took the spot on the Children’s Day special stamp released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2019.

The Thiruvananthapuram native has yet again showcased her talent, this time it was at the Napier Museum Auditorium, exhibiting her collection of over 200 artworks. They ranged from pencil sketches to oil paintings and acrylic.

“I’ve always wanted to conduct a solo exhibition that showcases some of my works. From the beginning, my parents, teachers and friends always supported me to make this dream of mine a reality,” says Aleena.

As an artist, Aleena is still exploring. Her subjects range from landscapes, nature, animals, people, and certain daily events that strike a chord with her.

“I don’t stick to any particular theme as such. I paint what resonates with me on the canvas. Even in this exhibition, I’ve captured childhood innocence, imaginary world, and even portraits. I’ve also showcased my first properly drawn picture to the latest incomplete one,” says Aleena.