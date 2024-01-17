Thiruvananthapuram Teen turns talk of the town with art show of 200 paintings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Art prodigy Aleena A P and her works have created waves, especially when they travel to places that not many can even dream of. The 15-year-old became the talk of the town when one of her drawings took the spot on the Children’s Day special stamp released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2019.
The Thiruvananthapuram native has yet again showcased her talent, this time it was at the Napier Museum Auditorium, exhibiting her collection of over 200 artworks. They ranged from pencil sketches to oil paintings and acrylic.
“I’ve always wanted to conduct a solo exhibition that showcases some of my works. From the beginning, my parents, teachers and friends always supported me to make this dream of mine a reality,” says Aleena.
As an artist, Aleena is still exploring. Her subjects range from landscapes, nature, animals, people, and certain daily events that strike a chord with her.
“I don’t stick to any particular theme as such. I paint what resonates with me on the canvas. Even in this exhibition, I’ve captured childhood innocence, imaginary world, and even portraits. I’ve also showcased my first properly drawn picture to the latest incomplete one,” says Aleena.
Her artistic passion brought her opportunities that led her to interact with prominent personalities. Recently, during the Nava Kerala Sadas, her paintings of reputed personalities, like the ministers in Kerala, garnered the attention of many, and the youngster could even gift the paintings to some of them directly.
“There are times I felt proud of myself. Especially when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cheetah project, my work was selected as one of the best five drawings to welcome the cheetahs. It’s showcased by the Central Zoo Authority,” adds Aleena.
The unwavering support Aleena receives from her near and dear ones continues to impact the artist within her to step up and achieve more. Her mother, Ancy, has been encouraging Aleena to pursue art right from her toddler stage, especially after her primary school teachers noticed her talent.
“She started colouring when she was just two and a half years old. Though she continued drawing since then, Aleena drew more during the onset of the pandemic. In this exhibition, those collections were also exhibited. As a mother, I’m overjoyed by what my daughter could achieve at such a young age,” says Ancy.
Despite winning several laurels, Aleena always consults her base work with her parents before proceeding to the next stage. “I create an outline with a pencil and get the approval of my parents,” she adds.
To improve her craft, Aleena visits exhibitions of various artists. “Such visits help you think out of the box. It’s also a learning process, especially for budding artists like me,” says Aleena. The exhibition which concluded on January 14, saw the presence of friends and teachers, cheering Aleena. They expressed their happiness to see Aleena achieving her dreams and getting the recognition she deserves.
Aleena’s teachers Marykutty and Sangeetha, were also at the exhibition supporting their former student. “We took her to several competitions and she brought laurels to our school. Though we noticed her talent in drawing, she even showcased her abilities in speech and dance as well. I am extremely proud to say that I was her teacher,” says Marykutty. Aleena believes the exhibition which recently concluded is another opportunity for her to soar high in the world of art.