Three trapped as lift at Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram malfunctions again

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A day after a patient was rescued after being stuck inside a lift at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for 42 hours, another lift malfunction trapped three at the hospital.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when a woman doctor, a patient and a bystander were going from the emergency ward to the CT Scan section in the lift. The patient was on a stretcher.

When the lift doors could not be opened, the doctor pressed the emergency bell and contacted the staff for help. The staff opened the doors after 10 minutes. Though the staff were vigilant after Monday’s incident, the malfunctioning of the casualty lift has raised concern among health workers and patients alike.

On Monday, a 59-year-old patient was rescued from a damaged lift after being stuck inside for two nights.

According to the officials, the lift was working fine. However, when the patient entered, it went up and came halfway down, trapping the patient inside.

As per the directive of the health minister, the joint director of medical education and hospital authorities conducted an enquiry and suspended three employees for dereliction of duty.