The tale of the man-eating garbage dump in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has been confronted with yet another shocking incident — the tragic death of Joy, a 42-year-old sanitation worker. At the centre of the incident is the Amayizhanchan Canal.
According to historians, the Amayizhanchan Canal, once known as Aama Thodu, was a clean bathing spot for residents. The name ‘Aama Thodu’ is believed to have originated from the presence of tortoises (Aama) that were abundant in the canal. Over time, the name evolved to ‘Amayizhanchan Canal,’ reflecting the local Thiruvananthapuram accent, describing it as a place where turtles crawl along. Some believe the canal was man-made to facilitate the slow drainage of rainwater.
Historian M G Sasibhooshan explains the origin story of the canal. “Thiruvananthapuram was once a city that resembled a rural village, rich with paddy fields and coconut groves. The only densely populated area was around the Padmanabhaswamy Temple. As the city expanded from Karamana to Ulloor, the main water canals became the Karamana and Killi rivers. Alongside these, there were several smaller canals, one of which was known as Ama Thodu, later called the Amayizhanchan Canal by the people.”
According to him, the present-day Amayizhanchan Canal is partly man-made. “It was incorporated during the Willingdon Water Works project spanning five years from 1928 to 1933, under the supervision of architect Balakrishna Rao. Initially, when water was supplied to the city, only a fraction of it was utilised. The surplus needed to be discharged. To manage this, they constructed an artificial canal, linked as a subsidiary canal, which later evolved into the Amayizhanchan Canal,” he explains.
The canal originates below Observatory Hills, passes the Reserve Bank, continues through Bakery Junction, heads towards Thampanoor, crosses the railway line, reaches the Ganapathi Temple in Pazhavangadi, proceeds to Vanchiyoor, then Pattoor, and finally arrives at Kannammoola. At Kannammoola, it merges with two other canals, the Ulloor Canal and Pattom Canal. From there, it flows past KIMS Hospital and eventually empties into Akkulam Lake. Historically, Akkulam Lake and Veli Lake were once connected but were later separated by a bund, which now supports the railway track. The horrifying transformation of the canal to today’s state as a dumping ground for waste from the city started when extensive encroachments disrupted its natural flow.
Initially, the railway station was at Chacka. In 1934, the railway station was relocated to Thampanoor, a low-lying area, for the convenience of people. However, the increasing number of railway tracks since then has significantly changed the path of the Amayizhanchan Canal.
According to historian and writer Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan, the canal originally served as a larger water passage for various streams and rainwater.
“This network of canals, streams, and water channels eventually discharged into the sea. Over time, the construction of large buildings obstructed these waterways, disrupting their natural flow and leading to frequent floodings in the city,” he says.
Once, the Karamana River played an important role in the life of people in the city. However, today, it is the second most polluted river. And the Killi River has dried up, resembling a mere pond, laments Gopalakrishnan.
“At one time, Thiruvananthapuram was known as the cleanest city in India,” says Sasibhooshan. Changes occurred during the 1980s. When the International Airport was established, the city became a desirable residential area.
Then, paddy fields were replaced by residential areas. These fields also served as storage spaces for rainwater. “The lack of proper planning is the root cause of all these problems,” argues Sasibhooshan.