The tale of the man-eating garbage dump in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has been confronted with yet another shocking incident — the tragic death of Joy, a 42-year-old sanitation worker. At the centre of the incident is the Amayizhanchan Canal.

According to historians, the Amayizhanchan Canal, once known as Aama Thodu, was a clean bathing spot for residents. The name ‘Aama Thodu’ is believed to have originated from the presence of tortoises (Aama) that were abundant in the canal. Over time, the name evolved to ‘Amayizhanchan Canal,’ reflecting the local Thiruvananthapuram accent, describing it as a place where turtles crawl along. Some believe the canal was man-made to facilitate the slow drainage of rainwater.

Historian M G Sasibhooshan explains the origin story of the canal. “Thiruvananthapuram was once a city that resembled a rural village, rich with paddy fields and coconut groves. The only densely populated area was around the Padmanabhaswamy Temple. As the city expanded from Karamana to Ulloor, the main water canals became the Karamana and Killi rivers. Alongside these, there were several smaller canals, one of which was known as Ama Thodu, later called the Amayizhanchan Canal by the people.”

According to him, the present-day Amayizhanchan Canal is partly man-made. “It was incorporated during the Willingdon Water Works project spanning five years from 1928 to 1933, under the supervision of architect Balakrishna Rao. Initially, when water was supplied to the city, only a fraction of it was utilised. The surplus needed to be discharged. To manage this, they constructed an artificial canal, linked as a subsidiary canal, which later evolved into the Amayizhanchan Canal,” he explains.