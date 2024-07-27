Happy and excited, cinephiles throng documentary-short film festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A creative fire consumed the Kairali, Nila, Sree theatre complex on Friday as the 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival (IDSFFK) kicked off with full fanfare.

The day unfolded with the screening of the Spanish short film No Wolves, No Lambs by Jose Luis Acosta. An eager crowd stepped into the theatre as the trailer showcased immense potential with interesting cinematography and screenplay.

Jagan Kumar, a film enthusiast, says the way the film is shot adds a lot to the dark and suspenseful mood. “The music also feels perfect, making the candy sweeter for the eye.”

Most of the documentaries and short films portrayed today were of foreign origin. 48 Hours by Soban Verajha, a Sri Lankan short, and The First Look by Luis E Parés, a Spanish short, were screened today.

The inauguration of the festival was held at the Nishadandi Theatre, with the screening of the documentary Ernest Cole: Lost and Found by Raoul Peck. The documentary is centred around the photographer, whose tour of the apartheid-ridden streets of South Africa led him to chronicle the horrors the country witnessed.

Parvathy Rajesh, a student, says, she was eagerly waiting for the IDSFFK inauguration as the opening ceremony includes her favourite documentary — Lost and Found.

“I am also excited about the weekends, especially for the animated movies. I love how the animation industry in India is growing. I am already a fan of Japanese anime creators and I am eagerly waiting for India’s creativity,” she says.

Not only the cinephiles, but the restaurant owners in the city are also happy, thanks to the brisk businesses. Rajest S T, the owner of a coffee shop nearby, says, “We are getting good sales in the evening.”