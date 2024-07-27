The ignored lives of the invisible

Even now they are approached for cleaning septic tanks and entering manholes. The workers say their condition remaining fragile. “Most of us suffer from respiratory ailments,” explains 21-year-old Manu, who works along with Shibu.

“While getting into the septic tank, first, we have to let out the toxic gases. Then we smear our bodies with kerosene and dump some of the fuel into the pit to counter the stench,” he explains.

“Some seniors drink before entering the pit, or else they may not be able to tolerate the stench. It chokes our breath. If we wear masks, it adds to the choking,” says Manu.

The corporation vehicles that clear such waste operate mostly within the city. However, in the coastal fringes and suburban areas, it is still the human hands that do the work.

“The roads here are dingy and hence the vehicles cannot come and take away the waste. That’s why we are approached. Usually, it is Rs 500 per pit of the septic tank and three people have to work in one. We work after sundown so as not to disturb others in the locality,” says Rajan Chinnathambi from Valiyathura.

This work comes in rare for the conservancy workers, as Thiruvananthapuram’s sewage treatment systems are a tad better, says Adv Gopi Kochuraman, state nodal officer of the National Safai Karmachari Commission.

“The waste is taken to the Mutthathara plant in Thiruvananthapuram, whereas in Kochi, it is let into the water bodies. We had flagged the issue with the corporation several times, but a solution is yet to come,” he says.

That is why workers are usually approached during the monsoon when septic tanks get filled up with rain water and sand seeping in. “We have to manually dig another pit and pull out the waste by getting into the tank,” explains Manu.

With this work coming in trickles, the workers find jobs as cleaning staff, casual workers or even construction labourers. “Sometimes, the corporation employs us on a temporary basis to clean the drains,” adds Murugan.