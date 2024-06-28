Tamil Nadu cops after medical equipment trader for assisting businessman murder

TN police sources said Sajikumar aka Ambili, who was arrested for murdering S Deepu, had confessed that he committed the crime at the behest of a medical equipment dealer, identified as Sunil Kumar. It was Sunil who gave a surgical blade to Sajikumar to slit Deepu’s throat.

Police confirmed from a CCTV visual that after committing the crime, Sajikumar had approached a nearby medical shop and made a call from one of the staff’s phone. After verifying the phone call details, the cops identified that the call was made to Sunil.

According to sources, Sunil and Sajikumar were friends with Deepu. Sajikumar, who lived close to Deepu’s quarry, was hired as a muscleman to resolve the issues at the quarry. The probe also revealed that the three were having financial issues. Deepu had taken a large amount as bank loan and surprisingly, he had multiple life insurance policies, some of them drawn very recently.

The cops were briefly caught in a fix as Sajikumar claimed Deepu himself had given a contract to murder him to get the life insurance death benefits for his family. However, this claim was debunked after they realised that it was riddled with lies and contradictions.