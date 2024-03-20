Faulty signals cause traffic chaos in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Motorists and pedestrians are having a hard time traversing city roads due to malfunctioning traffic signals in the state capital. Signals at busy junctions such as Attakulangara, Killipalam, Neeramankara, Over Bridge and Kowdiar are lying defunct while those in other parts of the district are either erratic or non-functional owing to the ongoing smart road works by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL).

“Several signals have become defunct and therefore managing the traffic has become a herculean task for us. We are forced to manage the traffic snarls manually. Besides, it’s summer and the lack of traffic signals is taking a toll on our manpower,” said a city traffic official.

The traffic police have given a letter to the SCTL to make the signals operational.

Some of the traffic signals that have become defunct used to be maintained by Keltron and according to official sources, the agency has stalled the maintenance activities as their annual maintenance contract expired.