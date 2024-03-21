Tipper lorry accident claims life of teacher in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a tipper lorry accident claimed the life of a student at Vizhinjam, a vocational higher secondary school teacher lost his life in another accident involving a tipper lorry in the city.

A S Sudheer, 48, a resident of Malayankeezh, who was riding a two-wheeler, died on the spot after a speeding tipper lorry ran over him at Panavila junction in the city on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred on the busy road as the tipper lorry attempted to overtake Sudheer’s scooter. In the process, the lorry hit the scooter and Sudheer came under the rear wheels of the lorry. Both vehicles were going in the same direction when the incident happened.

Sudheer, a teacher at Government Tamil VHSS, Chalai, died on the spot. His body was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College mortuary. The Cantonment Police registered an FIR in the incident on Wednesday night. The driver of the tipper lorry Satheesh Kumar was later arrested.